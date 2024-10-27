ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Cricket Association to set up ‘centres of excellence’ across State

Published - October 27, 2024 09:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

President of ACA and MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) being felicitated by ACA joint secretary P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, VDCA vice president D.S. Varma and others during a programme organised at Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

President of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Sunday announced that the ACA, on the lines of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will set up centres of excellence across the State to train the players. He also announced that Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam will be developed to meet international standards.

He was speaking at a programme organised to felicitate the office-bearers of the ACA by Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) here at Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium.

He said budding cricketers would be identified in the State and steps would be taken to nurture their talents. He said the ACA was also focusing on creating amenities to develop cricket in Andhra Pradesh, and the State government would provide all support for it.

VDCA secretary K. Parthasaradhy and vice-president D.S. Varma felicitated ACA president Kesineni Sivanath and other important office-bearers.

A meeting of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari cricket association members was also organised during the programme to discuss their issues. The ACA members said steps would be taken to upgrade North Zone Cricket Academy in Vizianagaram.

