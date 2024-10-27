Andhra Cricket Association to set up ‘centres of excellence’ across State

President of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Sunday announced that the ACA, on the lines of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will set up centres of excellence across the State to train the players. He also announced that Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam will be developed to meet international standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a programme organised to felicitate the office-bearers of the ACA by Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) here at Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium.

He said budding cricketers would be identified in the State and steps would be taken to nurture their talents. He said the ACA was also focusing on creating amenities to develop cricket in Andhra Pradesh, and the State government would provide all support for it.

VDCA secretary K. Parthasaradhy and vice-president D.S. Varma felicitated ACA president Kesineni Sivanath and other important office-bearers.

A meeting of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari cricket association members was also organised during the programme to discuss their issues. The ACA members said steps would be taken to upgrade North Zone Cricket Academy in Vizianagaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.