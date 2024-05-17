Andhra Cricket Association plans to arrange ‘Fan Parks’ for live screening of India’s T20 World Cup matches

As T20 World Cup fever is about to grip cricket lovers, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is mulling to arrange ‘Fan Parks’ at various places to live screen India’s matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from June 2 in the USA and the West Indies.

When The Hindu asked about the possibility of live screening the matches, secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that the ACA is very much interested, since it attracts a number of cricket lovers and it evoked good response last time. However, since the matches are scheduled after June 4, it depends on the political situation, the new government’s nod and police security aspects, only after which a final call can be taken.

A senior official from the ACA said that since political parties are also planning to organise oath-taking ceremonies for the next Chief Minister between June 9 and 12, it also depends on the security aspects.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held between June 2 and 29. India is in Group A along with Pakistan, the USA, Ireland and Canada. India will begin its WC campaign against Ireland on June 5 at New York. The most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will be held on June 9 at New York.

As per the ACA officials, if everything goes well, among the matches scheduled, in the view of drawing good number of spectators, the ACA is interested to start live screening from the match between India and Pakistan scheduled on June 9, followed by matches in the Super 8 and further stages.

It may be remembered that the ACA had arranged special screening of matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 during October-November last year, especially the semi-final between India and New Zealand, final between India and Australia, which evoked massive response. In Visakhapatnam, the live screening was arranged at RK Beach and thousands of cricket lovers attended the event.

