ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Cricket Association plans to arrange ‘Fan Parks’ for live screening of India’s T20 World Cup matches

Published - May 17, 2024 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A final call on the issue will be taken only after the formation of the new government, says ACA secretary

Harish Gilai

Cricket lovers celebrating 50th century of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, at the ‘Fan Park’ arranged by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) where the live match of ICC World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand was screened at R.K Beach in Visakhapatnam on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo: V. RAJU

As T20 World Cup fever is about to grip cricket lovers, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is mulling to arrange ‘Fan Parks’ at various places to live screen India’s matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from June 2 in the USA and the West Indies.

ADVERTISEMENT

When The Hindu asked about the possibility of live screening the matches, secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that the ACA is very much interested, since it attracts a number of cricket lovers and it evoked good response last time. However, since the matches are scheduled after June 4, it depends on the political situation, the new government’s nod and police security aspects, only after which a final call can be taken.

T20 World Cup: U.S. stadium, which is to host India-Pak clash, nears completion

A senior official from the ACA said that since political parties are also planning to organise oath-taking ceremonies for the next Chief Minister between June 9 and 12, it also depends on the security aspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held between June 2 and 29. India is in Group A along with Pakistan, the USA, Ireland and Canada. India will begin its WC campaign against Ireland on June 5 at New York. The most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will be held on June 9 at New York.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the ACA officials, if everything goes well, among the matches scheduled, in the view of drawing good number of spectators, the ACA is interested to start live screening from the match between India and Pakistan scheduled on June 9, followed by matches in the Super 8 and further stages.

It may be remembered that the ACA had arranged special screening of matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 during October-November last year, especially the semi-final between India and New Zealand, final between India and Australia, which evoked massive response. In Visakhapatnam, the live screening was arranged at RK Beach and thousands of cricket lovers attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US