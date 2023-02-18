Andhra Cricket Association organises preparatory meeting on India-Australia ODI match to be organised in Visakhapatnam on March 19

February 18, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ahead of the One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia scheduled on March 19 at YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem, an organising committee meeting was conducted with officials concerned to discuss about arrangements for the first time.

Members of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Commissioner of Police, Ch Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu and others attended the meeting.

After the review meeting, secretary of ACA Gopinath Reddy said that the ACA has successfully conducted number of International matches with the support of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA), GVMC, city police and a few other bodies and expressed confidence that the coming match between the hosts and Aussies will be well organised with the same cooperation. He said that a meeting will be conducted soon in which the ticket rates will be finalised. He said that security and hospitality arrangements are also being taken up with utmost care. Prior intimation will be provided about the sale of the tickets, he added.

Collector A Mallikarjuna said that keeping in view of the experiences of previous matches, all arrangements will be made to organise the ODI in a successful and foolproof manner. Steps will be taken to ensure ticket sales are done in a smooth manner without any issues.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that tight security will be provided to the players and staff with the support of the ACA. He also said that steps will be taken up keeping in view of the traffic issues.

Mr. Raja Babu said that the corporation will ensure good sanitation in the stadium premises apart from providing drinking water and other needs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Garud Sunil, Treasurer of ACA, Chalam, CEO of ACA M.V. Siva Reddy and Secretary of VPA, T. Venugopal, were present.