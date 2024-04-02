Andhra Cricket Association launches nutrition scheme for budding cricketers

April 02, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) launched a special nutrition scheme for budding cricketers from 14 to 19 years of age, here on Tuesday.

Launching the scheme, former Indian skipper and Delhi Capitals (DC) director Sourav Ganguly said that it was a beneficial initiative by the ACA while adding that apart from sponsoring the scheme, ACA should also advise on the right nutrition. “This is the age when children grow very fast, thus, it is all about having the right amount and right nutrition. This should be told to them,” he asserted. Further appreciating the initiative, Mr. Ganguly said that soon there will come a day when several cricketers from Andhra will play for the country.

Delhi Capitals head coach and former captain of the Australian cricket team, Ricky Ponting, said that the right intake of nutrition will go a long way for any cricketer. He said that he would love to see many budding cricketers from Andhra playing for DC. In a lighter vein, he said he would love to see more of ‘red and blue’ jerseys in the upcoming match between DC and KKR on Wednesday.

Explaining the scheme, Gopinath Reddy, secretary of ACA, said that about 400 budding cricketers aged 14-19 for boys and 15-19 for girls will receive around ₹3,000 per month as nutrition allowance. “We have allocated a budget of about ₹1.5 crores per annum and the cricketers have been picked from every district of the State and those who have played the zonal-level cricket in these age groups,” he added.

Praise for Vizag

Last Sunday, when DC played against CSK at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, the ground was awash with yellow jerseys (CSK’s colour) and it reverberated with the ‘Dhoni-Dhoni’ chant. DC had beaten CSK in a close finish.

Both Mr. Ganguly and Mr. Ponting heaped praise on Visakhapatnam and said that it was a beautiful city and wished to come back again. “We have been here since March 14, and this city is the second home ground for DC and we are very pleased with the beauty of the city and the warmth of the people,” said Mr. Ganguly.

ACA Vice President Siva Reddy and other officials were present.

