ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Cricket Association conducts 3K run in Visakhapatnam ahead of APL season II

August 13, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and others taking part in the 3k run in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) conducted a 3K run ahead of season II of Andhra Premier League (APL), which will kickstart on August 16, on the Beach Road here on Sunday.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and others took part in the programme. ACA president P. Sarat Chandra Reddy, Secretary S.R. Gopinadh Reddy, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) were among the other members from ACA and VDCA who took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subba Reddy appreciated the ACA for nurturing talents. He said that the State Government was organising ‘Aadudam Andhra’ to identify and encourage sportspersons from the State. He also reminded that players like Ambati Rayudu, K Srikar Bharat had brought laurels to the State by performing for the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that plans were being made to prepare players for the IPL from Andhra Pradesh. “APL season-1 which was held last year was a success and we have started APL season II on a larger scale this season,” he said. He said that the event would be held from August 16 to 27 at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium here, in which over 120 Andhra cricketers would take part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US