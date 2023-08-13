HamberMenu
Andhra Cricket Association conducts 3K run in Visakhapatnam ahead of APL season II

August 13, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and others taking part in the 3k run in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and others taking part in the 3k run in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) conducted a 3K run ahead of season II of Andhra Premier League (APL), which will kickstart on August 16, on the Beach Road here on Sunday.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and others took part in the programme. ACA president P. Sarat Chandra Reddy, Secretary S.R. Gopinadh Reddy, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) were among the other members from ACA and VDCA who took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subba Reddy appreciated the ACA for nurturing talents. He said that the State Government was organising ‘Aadudam Andhra’ to identify and encourage sportspersons from the State. He also reminded that players like Ambati Rayudu, K Srikar Bharat had brought laurels to the State by performing for the country.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that plans were being made to prepare players for the IPL from Andhra Pradesh. “APL season-1 which was held last year was a success and we have started APL season II on a larger scale this season,” he said. He said that the event would be held from August 16 to 27 at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium here, in which over 120 Andhra cricketers would take part.

