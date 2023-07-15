ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Cricket Association celebrates 70th Foundation Day in Visakhapatnam

July 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

ACA secretary Gopinath Reddy highlights about the infrastructure of the association with 18 grounds, residential academies and amenities being provided to nurture players

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) celebrated its 70th Foundation Day with enthusiasm at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium here on Saturday. Office-bearers of the ACA and Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) along with the players and staff attended the programme.

Speaking during the programme, ACA secretary Gopinath Reddy highlighted about the infrastructure of ACA with 18 grounds, residential academies and amenities being provided to nurture players. Recalling the formation of the ACA, he also spoke how the association was being taken forward with Andhra Premier League (APL) and Women T20. He also recalled the support being extended by the former Ranji players.

He unveiled the ACA’s platinum jubilee year logo, representing the ACA’s 70-year journey. The event also paid tributes to C.K. Nayudu, the first test captain for India and the first Ranji captain of ACA, by garlanding his statue.

