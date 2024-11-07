ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra CM Chandrabu Naidu to virtually lay stone for 220KV sub-station in Anakapalli district

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will on Thursday (November 7) virtually lay the foundation stone for upgradation of 132/33kv sub-station at Narsipatnam to 220/132/33kv sub station and lines at a cost of ₹67.35 crore, in Anakapalli district falling under Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Limited (APEPDCL).

The Chief Minister will participate in person at the 400/220kv GIS Thallayapalem in the CRDA at Guntur district to virtually cover the events across the State on Thursday, according to an official invitation of the A.P. Transmission Corporation Limited (APTransco).

This project would cater to the needs of electricity consumers across Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts, particuarly the hill and tribal hamlets, EPDCL officials said.

