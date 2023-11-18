Andha Pradesh government allows residents of ‘Pancha Gramalu’ to undertake minimal repair work of their buildings

November 18, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

People living in the cluster of `Pancha Gramalu’ (five villages) here heaved a sigh of relief as the State government responded positively to their difficulties and has issued a memo to enable them to take up minimal repair works of their houses.

The five villages are Adavivaram, Venkatapuram, Vepagunta, Purushothapuram, and Cheemalapalli. The people said that the government order (no. 578) that was issued on August 19, 2000, declared the Simhachalam temple as the rightful owner of their properties. The people then had to started fight against G.O. They were also not allowed to undertake any repair works and many of the houses are in a dilapidated condition.

The State government has now given permission to the Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Simhachalam to allow the Pancha Gramala residents to carry out minimal repair work of the damaged buildings.

The Government took the decision following a report published in these columns on September 15 in 2023. The story highlighted the plight of the people, particularly those who are living in the damaged buildings.

The State Revenue (endowments-1) Department has directed the temple authorities to allow the dwellers to undertake minimum repair work, which will ensure the safety of the residents, without allowing for any major alterations.

According to the Government’s Memo, the Endowments Department Commissioner has requested the State government to grant permission to the temple Executive Officer to allow the residents of the residential houses in the five villages to carry out basic repairs, after examining the need on a house-by-house basis keeping in mind the safety of the residents.

Meanwhile, Aja Sharma, General Secretary of Forum for Development of North Andhra, said that the government has issued the Memo with certain conditions, which were not acceptable.

“The Government allowed residents to carry out some repair work on their homes. We welcome this decision and thank the State government for such helpful measures. But, it had ordered the Simhachalam temple authorities to look in to the matter. Our question here is what is the right of Simhachalam Devasthanam authorities over our lands. If those lands belong to the temple, why has the government allowed others to occupy the lands and live in the temple land in these 23 years?” Mr. Sharma said on Saturday.