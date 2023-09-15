Ancient temples in Srikakulam district cry for attention

September 15, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam, historically called Chicacole, one of the oldest towns in Southeast India, is also the home to some of the country’s ancient Hindu temples, which stand out for their architectural splendour.

Srimukhalingam temple, India’s oldest Lord Shiva temple, located in Gara mandal of Srikakulam district, should be included in UNESCO’s World Heritage sites, according to many historians, academicians and priests. The temple, which is under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will get better protection if it gets a spot on UNESCO’s list, they opine.

Srimukhalingam served as the capital for the Eastern Ganga dynasty, which ruled over several parts of the Kalinga region between the 6th and 12th centuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eastern Ganga king Kamaranaba Deva-II constructed the temple in the 11th century, which reflects both Kalinga and Dravidian architectures.

The elegant architecture of the temple, with the beauty of each sculpture competing with the next, captivates the pilgrims.

The huge arch with two lions carved on both sides welcoming the pilgrims is unique to the temple. Its other speciality is that it has three forms of Lord Shiva, namely Mukhalingeswara, Bhimeswara and Someswara.

The temple priest Naidugari Rajasekhar recently met Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Additional Director of ASI Alok Tripathi, urging them to use their good offices at Srimukhalingeswara Swamy temple in the UNESCO’s world heritage structure.

He thanked Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar for writing a letter to the government for the development of the temple.

“I have been striving hard to get national and international recognition for the temple for its maintenance at par with ancient other temples would preserve the great architecture of Srimukhalingam,” said Mr. Rajasekhar, who has written a book Antiquity of Srimukhalingeswara highlighting the history of the temple.

Central Tribal University of Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani who recently visited the temple and interacted with Mr. Rajasekhar assured to continue further study on the temple as many tribal kings and others contributed a lot for the development of the shrine.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University’s Assistant Professor Gunta Leela Varaprasad, who has done a detailed study on temples and heritage structures of Srikakulam district, urged the State government to ensure a dedicated transport facility from Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam so that more pilgrims would visit the temple. The temple is 48 km away from Srikakulam and 160 km away from Visakhapatnam.

Sri Kurmanatha temple

The ancient temple of Sri Kurmanatha Swamy is crying for special attention from the government for the preservation of its architecture under the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), Swadesh Darshan and other schemes. The pilgrims who come from different parts of the country need more facilities, including cottages and dedicated transport service from Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam.

The temple is also gaining importance as Dakshina Kasi (Southern Varanasi), with many people performing last rites for deceased family members in Sweta Pushkarini by dropping ‘asthikas’. More facilities and dedicated services are required for the people coming to perform last rites in a respectable manner in the temple, considered to be a Mokshastanam.

Currently, the number of devotees is around 2,000 on Sundays and around 800 on normal days. Their number is likely to go up if the government gives wide publicity about the temple while improving the infrastructure. It has to pay special attention to the preservation of structures and mural paintings which resemble paintings of Ajanta and Ellora caves of Maharashtra.

Srikurmam is the lone temple in India where Mahavishnu is worshipped in the avatar of a tortoise, His second incarnation. Devotees also offer prayers to Kurmanayaki, another name of the Goddess Mahalakshmi as per the inscriptions available in the temple. The temple was believed to be constructed in 11th century by Anagabhima Deva-III of Eastern Ganga dynasty of Odisha. Later, Anantavarman Chodaganga also developed the temple as per the inscriptions

The sanctum of Kurmanatha temple has both a tortoise image and the anthropomorphic Vishnu and Lakshmi. It was one of the important centres of Vaishnavism with the initiation of Indian philosopher and proponent of the Dvaita (Dualism) Siddantham.

The temple’s structure remained strong although it was constructed 1200 years ago. The mural paintings on the walls depict incarnations of Lord Vishnu and His consort Mahalakshmi. The Indian Postal department issued a stamp featuring the temple on April 11, 2013, indicating the national importance of the Srikurmam, situated 14 km away from Srikakulam City of Andhra Pradesh.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar told The Hindu that the district administration urged the government to develop the temple under PRASHAD and other schemes. “The government is keen to promote temple tourism in the district. More pilgrims would visit Srikurmam along with Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple and others when more facilities are created. That is why; we requested the Union government to consider extending the PRASHAD scheme to Srikurmam,” said Mr.Shrikesh.

Srikakulam District Tourism Officer K. Narayana Rao and the temple Executive Officer G. Gurunatha Rao have recently reviewed the master plan for the development of Pushkarani and new roads all along the lake. The temple trustee Dabbiru Srinivasa Rao said that Annadanam, a free meal facility, was started a year ago to benefit pilgrims. He hoped that the temple would attract more devotees with the proposal of constructing more cottages in the vicinity of the temple.

It has been in prominence since the ancient Kalinga period and the Eastern Ganga period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.