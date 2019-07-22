Anandapuram will get a govt. degree college, says Minister

A government degree college will be sanctioned to Anandapuram soon, Minister for Tourism and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said on Sunday.

Inaugurating classrooms of the new government junior college set up on the premises of Anandapuram High School, he said the school would be transformed into a ‘model high school’. He asked the officials to acquire land for construction of the college building.

Amma Vodi scheme

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will grant ₹15,000 to each mother who sends her children to school under the Amma Vodi scheme,” he said.

Saying that the Chief Minister had introduced the ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes, he called upon the officials to create awareness among public on the benefits of the schemes. Earlier, the Minister garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Vemulavalasa and laid the foundation for a water tank which would be built at a cost of ₹42 lakh.

He presented mementoes to talented students of 10th class and distributed bicycles to girl students.

Regional Inspection Officer B. Sujata, District Vocational Education Officer MVN Patrudu, DEO B. Lingeswara Reddy and college principal Chitti Babu were present.