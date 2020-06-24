VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 24 June 2020 23:08 IST
Comments
Ananda Reddy takes charge as ADCP (special branch)
Updated: 24 June 2020 23:08 IST
K. Ananda Reddy took charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Special Branch, here on Wednesday.
He joined the police force in 1996 as Sub-Inspector and rose to the post of ADCP. Earlier, he served in key posts such as Inspector City Task Force (CTF) and Inspector Three Town, before a long stint of over 10 years in the intelligence wing.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...