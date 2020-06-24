Ananda Reddy takes charge as ADCP (special branch)

K. Ananda Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 June 2020 23:08 IST

K. Ananda Reddy took charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Special Branch, here on Wednesday.

He joined the police force in 1996 as Sub-Inspector and rose to the post of ADCP. Earlier, he served in key posts such as Inspector City Task Force (CTF) and Inspector Three Town, before a long stint of over 10 years in the intelligence wing.

