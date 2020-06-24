Visakhapatnam

Ananda Reddy takes charge as ADCP (special branch)

K. Ananda Reddy

K. Ananda Reddy  

K. Ananda Reddy took charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Special Branch, here on Wednesday.

He joined the police force in 1996 as Sub-Inspector and rose to the post of ADCP. Earlier, he served in key posts such as Inspector City Task Force (CTF) and Inspector Three Town, before a long stint of over 10 years in the intelligence wing.

