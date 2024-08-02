GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anakapalli police seize ganja worth ₹25 lakh in two cases

The police seize 150 kgs of ganja worth ₹7.50 lakh in the first case and 96 kgs of ganja worth ₹4.80 lakh in the second

Updated - August 02, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 07:11 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The district police on Friday arrested five persons allegedly involved in two separate ganja smuggling cases and seized 246 kgs of ganja worth ₹13 lakh from them. According to the police, the seized ganja is estimated to be sold for over ₹25 lakh in some Northern states.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP), M. Deepika said that in one of the cases, the four accused, S. Srinu (23), V. Iswara Rao (26), K. Kondababu (22) and P. Dilip Kumar (24), all from ASR district, were trying to transport the contraband in a vehicle and were apprehended near Manchala village of Cheedikada mandal. The police seized 150 kgs of ganja worth ₹7.50 lakh from them. In the other case, the Ravikamatham police arrested P. Satyanarayana of Penumuluru mandal of Krishna district, while he was trying to transport 96 kgs of ganja worth ₹4.80 lakh.

Ms. Deepika said that the district police have strengthened their vigil on ganja smuggling, and all the routes through which smuggling is possible are being inspected closely. The police are also utilising technology to curb the issue, she said, adding that awareness campaigns on ganja smuggling will resume from the following week in the district.

The SP also said that they are restarting village and mandal committees in the district. “Having village and mandal-level committees will help in strengthening vigil on the locals and intensifying awareness campaigns,” she said.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.