Anakapalli police seize ₹45.6 lakh worth ganja

Anakapalli district police seized ganja worth ₹45.6 lakh in a raid on Sunday under Sabbavaram police station limits, according to the police on Monday. The police arrested two of the accused hailing from Telangana and Odisha.

On August 25 at around 3 p.m., on receipt of credible information about the transporation of ganja, Sabbavaram Police Station House Officer Pinninti Ramana deputed Sub-Inspector R. Dhananjaya and his staff along with two mediators to keep a tab on the suspicious vehicles. At Gullepalli junction, they conducted vehicle-checking. Meanwhile, a lorry bearing registration number AP31TA 4789, proceeding from Kothavalasa towards Sabbavaram, was stopped by the vehicle-inspection team. Upon verification, the team found ganja in 456 packets (912 kgs in weight). The team arrested 22-year-old Bharavath Tharun, driver of the lorry and transporter, native of Palakurthi mandal of Janagam district of Telangana. The team also arrested his accomplices 24-year-old Sethi Malleswara Rao, helper of the lorry, native of Panasapattu village of Malkangiri district of Odisha. Remaining five accused were absconding from the scene.

Based on a complaint lodged by the vehicle-checking team head, Sub-Inspector R. Dhananjaya, a case was registered on the same day at 6.30 p.m., the district police stated in an official release here on Monday.

Apart from the ganja, the police also seized the lorry owned by Sri Kanaka Durga Lorry Services of SK Mohammad Kasim at Mangalagiri, and also other electronic gadgets like cellphones. Total value of the seized assests was placed at ₹55.75 lakh, including ganja.