Visakhapatnam: Police review security measures at banks after heist in Kasimkota

‘Do not allow persons to enter while wearing helmets’

‘Do not allow persons to enter while wearing helmets’

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami instructed police personnel to conduct an inspection of safety measures at all banks in the district and create awareness among managers and employees on the security measures to be taken at the premises. She said that the recent bank robbery in Kasimkota mandal, in which a masked man wielding a gun robbed the cashier of the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank of ₹3.30 lakh.

In a press release on Tuesday, Ms. Gowthami said that bank authorities should install CCTV cameras and burglar alarms and should hire security guards without fail. She added that the bank premises should be well-lit, and that employees be made aware on basic security protocols. “Bank staff should be on alert whenever cash is being replenished or being transferred from the bank. Persons should not be allowed to enter the bank if they are wearing a helmet or any clothing that conceals their identity,” she said.