Anakapalli police recover ₹21.3 lakh ornaments in 9 cases

Anakapalli district police have seized gold ornaments worth around ₹21.3 lakh (188 grams of gold) in nine separate cases registered under the limits of Yelamanchili Rural, Achyutapuram and Parawada police stations in the district, according to a release here on Thursday. A total of three persons were arrested in these cases.

Police arrested two accused in Yelamanchili Rural police station limits’ cases, and seized ornaments worth ₹11.3 lakh (45 grams of gold), four two-wheelers and a mobile phone.

Police seized ornaments worth ₹10 lakh (143 grams of gold) in five separate cases under the limits of Achyutapuram and Parawada police stations, and arrested one person.