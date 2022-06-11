Anakapalli: Police officials told to initiate measures to check accidents

June 11, 2022 20:20 IST

SP asks Inspectors to visit vulnerable spots

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami has instructed the Circle Inspectors to visit the spots vulnerable to accidents in their limits and investigate the reasons for it.

“The Inspectors should ascertain the reasons for accidents and should take the needed steps such as arranging lights and removing unauthorised median openings by coordinating with the agencies concerned,” the SP said, while conducting the monthly crime review meeting at Anakapalli on Saturday.

The SP asked the police personnel to speed up the cases under investigation, suggesting that legal opinion should be taken in some cases to ensure filing of chargesheets at the earliest. She said that the Circle Inspectors should guide their SDPOs to speed up the investigation of cases.

Ms. Gowthami said that the police must attach pictures of suspect, DC sheet holders in the beat books, so that it could be helpful during the patrolling.

Narsipatnam Additional SP Ch. Manikanta, Additional SP (Administration) B. Vijaya Bhaskar and others were present in the meeting.