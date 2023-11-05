Anakapalli police in Andhra Pradesh warn against illegal manufacture and sale of firecrackers

November 05, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Ahead of Deepavali, the district police have given a strict warning to the people who are involved in illegal manufacturing, storage and sale of firecrackers. The police have clearly stated that strict action will be initiated against those who violate the norms. In a release on Sunday, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said that those who have obtained proper licences can only make and sell the firecrackers. In case of temporary licence holders, they must follow the rules prescribed by the government to ensure there are no fire accidents. He said that they should maintain water, sand and fire extinguishers at the shops. Minors should not be allowed to sell the firecrackers at the shops, he said. The SP also said that the shops should be set up far away from schools, hospitals and residential areas. If at all any licence holders sell the firecrackers to someone who sell them unauthorisedly without permission, action will be taken against the former, he said. He said that in view of previous incidents, special teams will conduct checkings at various places. People involved in such activities will be strictly punished. Anakapalli district has reported accidents at unauthorised firecracker units and deaths at various areas including Narsipatnam, S.Rayavaram, Yelamanchali, Kasimkota, Rambilli and Kothakota. There were incidents of people manufacturing firecrackers illegally in sheds located on the outskirts of villages. The Anakapalli district police have also said that if people come across any fire accident, they can contact Fire Department, 100, 112 or police WhatsApp no. 9440904229.

