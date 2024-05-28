Anakapalli police gear up for counting day with series of cordon and search operations

To ensure that there are no untoward incidents ahead of the release of exit polls and on counting day, the Anakapalli police are organising a series of cordon and search operations at various sensitive places, apart from the preparatory drills, as well as meetings with the representatives of various political parties, for the past one week.

Led by Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police (SP) K.V. Murali Krishna, teams of police have conducted cordon and search operations at sensitive areas such as Devarapalli, Payakaraopeta, Rambilli, Ravikamatham, Anakapalli, Munagapaka, Nathavaram, S. Rayavaram, Sabbavaram, Chodavaram, Parawada and few others. The police have checked the presence of persons with suspicious behaviours in the localities, and enquired about their whereabouts.

The police have also seized as many as 646 vehicles which were found to lack proper documents. On May 27, the police seized 122 vehicles in a cordon and search operation at Timmapuram (S. Rayavaram), Sai Nagar (Sabbavaram) and BC/SC Colony (Nathavaram).

With just one week left for the counting day, the police from various sub-divisions like Narsipatnam, Parawada, Anakapalli and Yelamanchili, have been organising series of meetings in the name of ‘Law and Order Protection’. During the meetings, the S.P has been briefing about the implementation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Section 30 of the Police Act on the counting day (June 4).

He also informed the representatives of political parties that no rallies, processions and bursting of firecrackers will be allowed after counting. Patrolling teams have been conducting searches at interior areas, while night patrolling has also been intensified to check suspicious activities. A strict watch has been laid on the entry of persons in the lodges, hotels and dormitories.

A mock drill involving the police force, as well as the central teams, was organised recently at the IV Road Junction in Anakapalli town. The police demonstrated how to counter miscreants if any untoward incidents were reported during the counting day.