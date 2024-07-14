Anakapalli police file case against person for biting off bird’s head

Anakapalli police have registered a case against a person who killed a chicken during a live dance performance at an event held two years ago.

According to the police, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, after learning about a viral video showing a person deliberately biting off a bird’s head with his or her teeth during a dance performance in public view under the guise of ‘entertainment’, filed a complaint a few days ago.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code 1860, (IPC) and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the performer and organisers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police (SP) K.V. Muralikrishna said: “We have registered a case. This was an issue two years ago, and it went viral. PETA complained about it. We filed an FIR.”

