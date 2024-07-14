ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli police file case against person for biting off bird’s head

Published - July 14, 2024 12:41 am IST - Anakapalli

PETA India, after learning about a viral video, files a complaint about the incident which occured two years ago, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Anakapalli police have registered a case against a person who killed a chicken during a live dance performance at an event held two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, after learning about a viral video showing a person deliberately biting off a bird’s head with his or her teeth during a dance performance in public view under the guise of ‘entertainment’, filed a complaint a few days ago.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code 1860, (IPC) and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the performer and organisers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police (SP) K.V. Muralikrishna said: “We have registered a case. This was an issue two years ago, and it went viral. PETA complained about it. We filed an FIR.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US