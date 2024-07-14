GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anakapalli police file case against person for biting off bird’s head

PETA India, after learning about a viral video, files a complaint about the incident which occured two years ago, say police

Published - July 14, 2024 12:41 am IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

Anakapalli police have registered a case against a person who killed a chicken during a live dance performance at an event held two years ago.

According to the police, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, after learning about a viral video showing a person deliberately biting off a bird’s head with his or her teeth during a dance performance in public view under the guise of ‘entertainment’, filed a complaint a few days ago.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code 1860, (IPC) and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the performer and organisers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police (SP) K.V. Muralikrishna said: “We have registered a case. This was an issue two years ago, and it went viral. PETA complained about it. We filed an FIR.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.