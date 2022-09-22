Anakapalli police destroy liquor bottles worth ₹73 lakh

Police destroying over 8,000 litres of IMFL liquor which was seized in 2,315 cases at various police stations in Anakapalli district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The district police have destroyed as many as 37,674 IMFL liquor bottles containing 8,114 litres, which were caught by the Anakapalli district police while being smuggled into Anakapalli district on Wednesday. The liquor was seized in as many as 2,315 cases between 2018 and 2022 at various police station limits. The total worth of the liquor destroyed is estimated to be around ₹73 lakh.

Liquor bottles seized under Parawada sub-division and Anakapalli sub-division were destroyed at Kasimkota. Meanwhile, liquor bottles which were seized under Narsipatnam sub-division were destroyed at at Narsipatnam.

Speaking during the programme, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami said stringent action was being taken against those caught smuggling liquor and arrack. “Raids are being conducted at various places in coordination with the SEB to curb smuggling. History sheets are being opened against persons involved in one or more cases, while the Preventive Detention Act was invoked against two persons for allegedly being involved in repeat offences,” Ms. Gowthami said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP appealed to the public to call 9505200100 or 100 or SEB toll-free number 14500 or at the local police station if they come across smuggling activities.

Additional SP (SEB) B. Vijaya Bhaskar, Additional SP (Crime) B. Lakshmi Narayana, DSPs, SEB officials and others were present.