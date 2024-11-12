ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli police create 30-member SWAT team to handle protests in industrial areas

Updated - November 12, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Anakapalli/Visakhapatnam

Anakapalli SP urges the personnel to upgrade their skills to perform better at the valedictory of training programme

The Hindu Bureau

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha at the SWAT team training programme at AR Grounds, Kailasagiri, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

A 30-member Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was initiated by the Anakapalli district police. From now on, the team will be mobilised at industrial areas and handle emergency situations including dharnas, agitations etc.

The SWAT team had completed their training programme successfully at AR Grounds, Kailasagiri, here on Tuesday.

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha took part in the valedictory programme. He sensitised the SWAT personnel about their role and challenges to be faced on ground during dharnas, rasta rokos and different forms of agitations, apart from security at important areas and VIP programmes. He has asked the personnel to keep upgrading their skills to perform better.

The team also includes women and will have a special uniform. During the programme, the SP inspected helmet, lathi, stone-guard, long range & short range shells, smoke shells, gas gun and others which are going to be used by the SWAT team.

DSP of A.R. P Nageswara Rao, Reserve Inspector Manmadha Rao and others were present.

