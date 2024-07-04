Anakapalli MP takes stock of progress of work on IIPE Vizag’s permanent campus

With the management, faculty and students of Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE) in Visakhapatnam eagerly awaiting the opening of its permanent campus by July 2025, Anakapalli Lok Sabha Member of Parliament C.M. Ramesh on Thursday requested the Union Government to complete the two-phase project within the stipulated timeframe.

The estimated cost of the entire project is ₹738 crore, and is coming up at Vangali village of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district. The institute will come up on 200 acres.

While the Phase-1 works have already started with an investment of ₹287.97 crore, Phase-2 works are yet to commence. The total investment is expected to be to the tune of ₹450 crore.

“I met Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday to bring to his notice the progress of works on the IIPE campus. I submitted a memorandum to him to start Phase-2 works as well,’‘ said Mr. Ramesh.

Speaking to The Hindu, IIPE Director Prof. Shalivahan said, “Around 20-25% construction work of Phase-I has been completed. Currently, there are more than 300 students in our temporary building on Andhra University campus. Phase-I student capacity of permanent campus is around 950 students. We would like to see the institute’s permanent campus open for students from July, 2025 so that the 2025-26 academic year can commence from there.”

After years of delay in acquiring the land allotted to the institute due to legal issues, the first phase of the work started in January this year. Students and faculty of the institution planted saplings on the campus soon after the land was officially acquired after being freed from legal issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally laid the foundation stone for the IIPE greenfield permanent campus, on March 2, 2024. Phase One works include academic blocks, hostels, roads, water supply, electricity, library and guest house, etc and they are supposed to be completed to commence classes from the specified period.

The allocation of IIPE to Andhra Pradesh is part of the assurances given by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh under the A.P. Reorganisation Act. The institute began operating out of a temporary campus at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam from October 2016. Its primary objective is to create a pathway for high quality education and research in the field of energy, including green energy.

The Central Public Works Department is the project management consultant, while a Mumbai-based architectural firm has designed the master plan of the campus. KPC Projects Limited has taken up the works for the phase one of the project.

