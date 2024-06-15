GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anakapalli MP-elect promises to bring two Kendriya Vidyalayas if Andhra Pradesh government provides land

Published - June 15, 2024 06:05 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau
Anakapalli MP-elect C.M Ramesh

Anakapalli MP-elect C.M. Ramesh from the BJP announced in a press conference here on Saturday that he would work to bring two Kendriya Vidyalayas to the Anakapalli district if the State government provides requisite land for the institutes. He said that their governments would also focus on the land scams that took place during the previous YSRCP government, especially in Visakhapatnam. He said that Anakapalli would be developed more than what was announced in the election campaign by him. He assured that more jobs will be provided for the youth.

