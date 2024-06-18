Anakapalli MP-elect C.M. Ramesh promises to work for the development of Visakhapatnam

Anakapalli MP-elect C.M. Ramesh has said that though he wanted to contest from Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency, he had contested from Anakapalli on the directions of the BJP leadership, which has contested from three out of five the Parliamentary constituencies in North Andhra.

Mr. Ramesh was on his maiden visit to the city on Tuesday after getting elected as Anakapalli MP. He was welcomed by the leaders and activists at the party office at a victory meeting, organised under the aegis of BJP district president Raveendra Medapati, on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramesh said that the BJP candidates have won with a huge majority in North Andhra region. He attributed the impressive victory of the NDA candidates in North Andhra to the alleged misrule and corruption by the previous YSRCP government. He said that though he has won from Anakapalli, he would always in the forefront for the development of Visakhapatnam, apart from striving for strengthening the party in the forthcoming local body polls in the city. He also promised to strive for setting up of a regional office of the BJP in Visakhapatnam.

He said that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had constructed a palatial building on a 10-acre site at Rushikonda, had only given a single cent of land to the poor for construction of houses. After keeping the constructions secret for nearly five years, the YSRCP government had given details on the constructions in its affidavits to the High Court and the Supreme Court. He said that he would launch a legal battle on the issue.

BJP leader and former MLC P.V.N. Madhav described the third consecutive victory of the NDA at the Centre as a ‘historic win’. In Anakapalli, Mr. Ramesh has won with a majority of over 3 lakh votes. The huge majority has increased the responsibility of the BJP. He said that the work on the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (S Co R) railway zone, which was delayed during the YSRCP government, would pick up pace once again. He also said that the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) would be stopped.

BJP leaders S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, T. Subbarami Reddy, Buddha Lakshminarayana, Dilip Varma, V. Srirama Murthy and Surendra Mohan were among those who attended.

Earlier, Mr. Ramesh visited the newly-constructed temple of Sri Mogadharamma Mahalakshmi at Sagarnagar Beach Road, and offered prayers to the deity. The temple was constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore with granite stone. Pendurthi MLA-elect Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and temple committee member Surapaneni Lakshmi Prasad were present.