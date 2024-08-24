GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anakapalli industrial accident: YSRCP announces compensation for victims

The party will provide ₹5 lakh to the kin of the victims who died in the accident and ₹1 lakh each to the injured

Published - August 24, 2024 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Botcha Satyanarayana

Botcha Satyanarayana | Photo Credit: File Photo

MLC Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday announced that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will provide compensation to the victims of the industrial accident, which occurred on August 21 (Wednesday), at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Anakapalli district.

He said that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on behalf of the party, has decided to provide ₹5 lakh to the kin of the victims who died in the accident and ₹1 lakh each to the injured.

Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government was ‘negligent’ in reacting to the industrial accident, adding that it failed to maintain safety measures in the industries and started to blame the previous government.

He also said that the accident occurred on August 21 and the victims were brought to a corporate hospital in Visakhapatnam on August 22. Family members of many victims did not receive any proper information regarding the whereabouts of their kin and they had to depend on the media, he added.

