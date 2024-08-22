Anakapalli industrial accident is a clear case of negligence, says Factories Department official

Officials of the Factories Department have ascertained that the industrial accident at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on the afternoon of August 21 (Wednesday), is a clear case of negligence by the management.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, Deputy Inspector of Factories Anakapalli Narayana Rao said that the accident in which 17 persons died and 36 were injured, occurred due to the leakage of Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) solvent from the pipeline flange on the second floor of the factory.

The solvent leaked from the second floor to the first floor and came in contact with highly inflammable electrical panels, he said.

“The moment it (MTBE) came in contact with electrical panels, heat and fire were generated. This resulted in the formation of vapour clouds which led to the explosion. Due to the explosion, the walls and pillars gave way and the duct burst. The workers got trapped under the debris and died,” he said.

Mr. Narayana Rao also said that it was a clear case of negligence by the management. He said that the authorities should have stopped the leakage but they failed to do so. He also wondered how such a huge quantity of leakage went unnoticed.

13 employees rescued

The district police and the Fire Department personnel reached the spot, doused the flames and rescued 13 employees stuck on the third floor of the building using a skylift.

“We have used around 14 fire tenders and about 50 personnel have toiled hard to put off the fire. It took around an hour to arrest the fire and prevent it from spreading to the upper floors. We have used boom lifts and cranes by breaking the glasses to rescue 13 members who were stuck on the third floor,” said Regional Fire Officer (Zone I) Niranjan Reddy.

“No ERT”

Mr. Reddy also said that in-house firefighting equipment was in working condition and was used for firefighting operations by the staff. However, there was no Emergency Response Team (ERT) present on the premises during the operations. He also said that natural ventilation was lacking in the building.

Victims’ kin inconsolable

Meanwhile, several family members of the victims, especially women, were seen weeping inconsolably at the pharma company location on Thursday as well.

Workers from neighbouring industries, and several worker union members joined them in their grief and expressed anger over the “negligence of the management”.

Some of the kin said that they were waiting at the pharma unit to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and complain against the negligence of the management.

Around 3 p.m., family of Y. Chinna Rao (35), a painter of Vasettipalem came to know that there was an industrial accident in the unit. Y. Lovamma, wife of Chinna Rao, along with her two children, who were 10 and 6 years old, rushed to the spot. “We have been waiting here since last evening, but neither the management nor the authorities have informed us about the whereabouts of my husband,” said Ms. Lovamma holding her six-year-old daughter Komali in her arms. Parawada DSP K.V. Satyanarayana informed her that her husband had died and his body was kept at NTR Hospital, Anakapalli.

The family of V. Sanyasi Naidu (46) was grief-struck as they were unable to identify his body since many bodies were mutilated beyond recognition. V. Prasad works in Escientia along with his brother Naidu said, “Due to ill health, I did not attend duty on Wednesday. My brother who had gone for duty and died in the accident.”

A few locals, especially women, entered into heated arguments with the police demanding the shutting down of the pharma unit.

“They took our lands, cheated us on providing jobs. None of them had come forward to console us despite the gravity of the situation,” said a woman seething with anger.

As many as 381 workers have been working in two shifts in the company. The accident occurred around 2.15 p.m., during shift change.

Spread across 40 acres, M/s Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited was set up at Atchutapuram SEZ during the year 2019 with a budget of around ₹200 crore. The company manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

