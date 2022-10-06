Anakapalli DRO urges political parties to help in registration of voters

Review meeting on preparation of electoral rolls held

Anakapalli District Revenue Officer P. Venkata Ramana has appealed to the representatives of all political parties to cooperate with the officials in the registration of all eligible voters for the general and MLC elections.

The DRO held a review meeting on the preparation of electoral rolls with the representatives of recognised political parties in the district on Thursday.

He said that the voter registration forms need to be submitted to the booth-level officers by November 19. They would be scrutinised and the final list would be prepared by December 26. The final list would be announced by January 5, 2023.

The number of polling stations in the district would remain the same as before. Three polling stations would be shifted as the buildings have been damaged, the DRO said, adding that the State-level functionaries of various political parties need to authorise the appointment of booth-level agents.

He said that the list of voters for the Graduates’ Constituency of combined Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts (now six districts) was also being prepared. Any person, who has completed 10+2+3 years of study (i.e., graduation) can register himself/herself as a voter. He sought the cooperation of all political parties for the registration of voters for the Graduates’ Constituency election.

P. Narasinga Rao (YSRCP), Bolisetty Srinivasa Rao (TDP), Ganta Sriram of CPI(M), T. Ramana (Congress), D. Parameswara Rao and V. Ramesh (BJP), Y.N. Bhadram (CPI) and Konathala Harnadha Babu (Aam Admi Party) and Election Section Superintendent Ravi Kumar were among those who attended the meeting.