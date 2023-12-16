Anakapalli district police in Andhra Pradesh recover 346 stolen or lost mobile phones worth ₹68 lakh

December 16, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 346 stolen or lost mobile phones were recovered by the district police as part of fifth phase of mobile recovery programme here in Anakapalli district, on Friday. The estimated cost of the recovered mobile phones is around ₹68 lakh.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said the district police received around 2,100 complaints, of which as many as 1,238 mobiles worth ₹2.20 crore were recovered. He said that those whose mobile phones were stolen or lost can send a Hi message to 9505200100. The victims would receive a link through a message, further which they need to provide details about the mobile phone. He also said that through this process, the victim could lodge a complaint without even going to he police station.

Mr. Murali Krishna also said that within a very short time, the Anakapalli police teams have recovered mobile phones from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and a few other districts.

Appreciating the police teams and IT wing, the SP has handed over the mobile phones to the victims.

Additional SP (Admin) B. Vijaya Bhaskar, Additional SP (Crime) P. Satyanarayana Rao and others were present.