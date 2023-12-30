Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh saw decline in road accidents and deaths in 2023, says SP

December 30, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Anakapalli district has seen a 5% decline in the overall road accident cases and 15% decline in the road accident deaths during the year 2023, when compared to the previous year. During the year 2023, as many as 689 road accident cases were reported in which 294 persons have died. In the year 2022, the district had reported as many as 725 road accident cases in which 339 people died, Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said in a press conference here on Saturday, at the district police office. He attributed the decline in the road accident cases and the deaths to the measures being taken by the police.

He was giving a presentation on the crime analysis during the year 2023.

The SP said that the police have identified about 39 blackspots in the district, where road re-engineering works such as arranging speedbreakers, stoppers, stop boards and signage boards were taken up.

Speaking about the NDPS cases, Mr. Murali Krishna said that during the year 2023, the police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) together have booked 200 cases in which 7,980 kg ganja and 23 litres of hash oil were seized. He said that in these cases, as many as 562 persons were arrested and 100 vehicles, which were used for smuggling, were seized.

“To keep a check on ganja smuggling, four permanent checkposts and 11 dynamic checkposts were set up. CCTVs were arranged at various areas and linked to the control room for constant monitoring by the personnel,” he said.

The SP also said that this year PD Act was invoked against seven smugglers who were found to be involved in cases very frequently. He said that they have found more smugglers were hailing from 63 villages of 16 mandals in the district. In these villages, rigorous awareness campaigns were being conducted by forming mandal and village-level anti drug committees, he added.

As many as 1,119 persons were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and smuggling ID arrack in the district this year. A total of 1,378 cases were booked and 5,906 litres of arrack was seized, he said.

Mr. Murali Krishna said that as many as 419 property offences were reported in which 151 cases were cracked. Of the ₹1.89 crore property which was lost, nearly 35% of it (about ₹66 lakh) was recovered.

Anakapalli district has seen a rise in bodily offences by 10% during the year 2023, as compared to previous years.

In the year 2023, the district has reported 25 murders, as against 15 in the year 2022. As per the police, extramarital relationship was the reason for most of the cases. As many as 33 attempt-to-murders were reported during this year, as against 30 during the year 2022. One murder for gain was reported this year, as against two in last year.

The SP also said that as many as 5,733 drunken driving cases were booked by the district police, in which ₹1.12 crore fine was imposed.

He also said that as many as 57 cybercrime cases were reported this year, as against 59 in the previous year.

Additional SP B. Vijaya Bhaskar, DSP Parawada sub-division K.V. Satyanarayana and others were present.