Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh bags PM’s Award for promoting Swasth Bharat through health and wellness centres

April 21, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Anakapalli district has won the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2022 for Promoting Swasth Bharat (Healthy Bharat) through Health & Wellness Centres. District Collector P. Ravi Subhash received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a programme in New Delhi on Friday, the district administration announced about it in a release.

As per the officials, the selection of award is based on the parameters of monthly service delivery through Health and Wellness Centres, YSR Village Health Clinics, Number of Out Patients (OPs) per month and service provision for hypertension and diabetes, tele- consultations and conduct of Wellness sessions in Dr YSR Village Health Clinics, i.e. overall comprehensive primary health care services at village-level. Anakapalli district has got the award for provision of 105 drugs and 14 types of diagnostics and the follow-up services to hypertension and diabetes patients, tele-consultation services at village-level and conduct of yoga sessions for wellness of the people

Anakapalli district has 576 Health and Wellness centres (45 Primary Health Centres, nine Urban Health Centres and 522 Health Sub-Centres). As per the officials, the centres have been leading the way with prompt and efficient services and right interventions at right time and to reduce dependency on tertiary hospitals. Ninety-five per cent of the HWCs have 300 + footfall and all the centres have been offering telemedicine services. A total of 87 HWCs have been conducting atleast 10 wellness camps per month at various areas.

The district has been successfully organising family doctor programme being initiated by the State Government to provide basic health care services to the village people at secretariat- level at almost 424 HWCs.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Principal Secretary to Government, Health Medical & Family Welfare, M. T. Krishna Babu, and the Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission, J. Nivas, congratulated the Anakapalli district team on the occasion.