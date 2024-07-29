ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli District Collector approves ₹2.5 crore road project 

Published - July 29, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

PR engineering official directed to complete work by March 31, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan has accorded administrative sanction to formation of the BT (bitumen top) to the road from YB Patnam to Padegaruvu via Losingi, at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore with 75% funds under MGNREGS and 25% from convergence grant in Rolugunta mandal.

The Collector directed the District Panchayat Raj Engineering Officer (DPREO), Anakapalli, to ensure that the works were grounded immediately as per the instructions and specifications given by the government from time-to-time. She also directed the DPREO to ensure that the work was not sanctioned and executed earlier under any other grant. The work should be completed by March 31, 2025.

