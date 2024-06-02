ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli BJP MP candidate exudes confidence in NDA’s victory based on exit polls

Published - June 02, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Anakapalli

C.M. Ramesh vows to work for the development of the constituency

The Hindu Bureau

BJP-TDP-JSP alliance Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate C.M. Ramesh being garlanded by his followers in Anakapalli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

C.M. Ramesh, the BJP candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, expressed his joy on the results of the exit polls that were released on Saturday.

He exuded confidence that the NDA will form the government both at the Centre and the State as predicted by the exit polls.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP party office here on Sunday, Mr. Ramesh said that both the State and the national exit polls of various agencies were in favour of the NDA. However, the exit polls sponsored by the YSRCP were in favour of that party, he said.

He said that he would sincerely work for the development of the seven Assembly seats in the Lok Sabha constituency.

