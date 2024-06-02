GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Anakapalli BJP MP candidate exudes confidence in NDA’s victory based on exit polls

C.M. Ramesh vows to work for the development of the constituency

Published - June 02, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau
BJP-TDP-JSP alliance Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate C.M. Ramesh being garlanded by his followers in Anakapalli on Sunday.

BJP-TDP-JSP alliance Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate C.M. Ramesh being garlanded by his followers in Anakapalli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

C.M. Ramesh, the BJP candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, expressed his joy on the results of the exit polls that were released on Saturday.

He exuded confidence that the NDA will form the government both at the Centre and the State as predicted by the exit polls.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP party office here on Sunday, Mr. Ramesh said that both the State and the national exit polls of various agencies were in favour of the NDA. However, the exit polls sponsored by the YSRCP were in favour of that party, he said.

He said that he would sincerely work for the development of the seven Assembly seats in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.