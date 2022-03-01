Anakapalle suicide case: minor issue with landlord’s family led to death of three in Visakhapatnam district, say police

Police recover suicide note from the spot

A day after a 24-year-old woman M. Anusha was found hanging from the ceiling fan after strangulating her two children M. Sudeeksha (4) and M. Geethanvitha (18 months) at Ummalada area under Anakapalle (Town) Police Station limits, the district police found the homemaker had allegedly resorted to the extreme step over a trivial matter.

The woman committed the act as she had a minor issue with her landlord’s family, Anakapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Sunil said after retrieving a suicide note left behind by the woman.

In the suicide note, the homemaker Anusha reportedly stated that their family had a good relation with the owners of the house. However recently, they had a dispute, which led to differences. She was allegedly depressed and took the extreme step, he said.

The district police were shocked as in the suicide note, Anusha had also mentioned that after her death, there may be no one to take proper care of her daughters, so she is going to kill them before ending her life.

In the initial investigation, the police found that Anusha was very sensitive in nature.

Anusha’s husband, M Janardhan Rao works at Atchutapuram. The family, a native of Jalamuru of Srikakulam district, moved to Anakapalle some months ago.

Anakapalle police have registered a case. Those who have suicidal tendencies, can contact police helpline no. 100.