Anakapalle revenue division records 84.23% voting

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 February 2021 01:05 IST

No untoward incidents reported in the first phase of panchayat polls: Collector

The first phase of gram panchayat elections, which were held in 12 mandals of Anakapalle revenue division in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday, recorded 84.23% polling. A total of 4,64,036 votes were polled. Atchutapuram mandal reported the highest poll percentage (87.75%) and Anakapalle mandal reported the lowest (76%). No untoward incidents were reported in the district during the polls.

Though the polling percentage was just 17.11% at around 8.30 a.m., it gradually increased to 40.80 % by 10.30 a.m., 65 % by 12.30 p.m and 84.23 % by the end of the day.

A large number of people of all ages were seen going to the polling booths to cast their votes in the division. Elderly persons and many carrying infant children were seen reaching the booths in interior villages of Anakapalle mandal.

According to the details given by the district administration, among the 12 mandals, next to Atchutapuram, K. Kotapadu registered the second highest with 86.94 % voting followed by V. Devarapalle with 86.77 %.

As many as 767 candidates contested for 296 sarpanch posts. Similarly and 5,260 candidates contested for the 2,441 ward member posts in the revenue division.

A total of 2,935 polling stations have been set up in 296 gram panchayats. Officials have made arrangements keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured that people form a queue by maintaining social distancing to cast their votes.

Earlier, District Collector V. Vinay Chand visited A.M.A High School at Kotturu gram panchayat. He said that the elections were going on in a very peaceful manner and no untoward incidents were reported.

Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao, Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, B. Krishna Rao, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anakapalle) K. Sravani inspected Thallapalem polling station in Kasimkota mandal.