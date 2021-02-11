Anakapalle revenue division records 84.23% polling

The results of all the 296 gram sarpanch and 2,441 ward member posts, for which the elections were held in the first phase in 12 mandals of Anakapalli revenue division, in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday, were declared on Wednesday morning.A total of 44 candidates were declared unanimously elected for the sarpanch posts out of 340 posts, which went to polls on Tuesday. The total number of wards, where the ward members were declared unanimously elected is 804. The highest number of unanimous sarpanch candidates was seven in Rambilli mandal, followed by six in Butchayyapeta, five each in Atchutapuram, Cheedikada and K. Kotapadu mandals, four in V. Madugula, three each in Chodavaram and Munagapaka, two each in Devarapalli, Kasimkota and Elamanchili and there were no unanimous candidates in Anakapalle mandal.
The total number of voters in the 12 mandals is 5,57,548 and the votes polled is 4,64,036. The poll percentage is 84.23%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath