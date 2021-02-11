Anakapalle revenue division records 84.23% polling

The results of all the 296 gram sarpanch and 2,441 ward member posts, for which the elections were held in the first phase in 12 mandals of Anakapalli revenue division, in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday, were declared on Wednesday morning.A total of 44 candidates were declared unanimously elected for the sarpanch posts out of 340 posts, which went to polls on Tuesday. The total number of wards, where the ward members were declared unanimously elected is 804. The highest number of unanimous sarpanch candidates was seven in Rambilli mandal, followed by six in Butchayyapeta, five each in Atchutapuram, Cheedikada and K. Kotapadu mandals, four in V. Madugula, three each in Chodavaram and Munagapaka, two each in Devarapalli, Kasimkota and Elamanchili and there were no unanimous candidates in Anakapalle mandal.

The total number of voters in the 12 mandals is 5,57,548 and the votes polled is 4,64,036. The poll percentage is 84.23%.