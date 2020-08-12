Anakapalle opts for six-day lockdown

Harish Gilai

12 August 2020 23:17 IST

Nearly 400 cases witnessed in the town in the last two weeks

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district, especially in Anakapalle town of GVMC limits, the residents have gone for strict six-day voluntary lockdown starting from August 11 to 16 to break the chain of spread of the virus.

In the first three months since March, no cases were reported from Anakapalle. But soon after relaxations were announced, the urban area has witnessed first case on June 3. Till date, the total number of cases is 858 which includes nine deaths. Of the total cases, nearly 400 cases were reported in the last two weeks.

According to Zonal Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Sri Ram Murthy, they have been conducting rapid antigen tests every day in different areas for all high-risk patients and also to those having symptoms. “We are testing 150 people per day in urban areas in which at least 45 to 50 people are positive. The positive rate is high since the last 15 days,” he said.

A few days ago, merchants associations from various sectors had met Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath to discuss the situation and they had decided to go for lockdown from August 11.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Amarnath said that from Tuesday to Friday, the lockdown will be partial with shops opening till only 1 p.m. But on Saturday and Sunday (August 15 and 16), there will be complete lockdown in the urban area as an attempt to break the chain of spread.

“The positive rate is high in Anakapalle since August 1. All merchant associations including garments store, jewellery, electronic stores and others have come forward and agreed for lockdown. The public cooperation is really good since the last two days,” the MLA said.

Next week, the MLA and the locals are going to meet once again to review the situation. The officials are hoping that the lockdown will have an impact and bring the cases down.