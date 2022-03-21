Anakapalle MP thanks Gadkari for allocating ₹3 lakh crore for roads in Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi thanked Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his announcement on allocation of ₹3 lakh crore for roads in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Dr. Satyavathi said improvement of road connectivity in the coastal region would help in the promotion of tourism apart from provision of jobs to youths both in urban and rural areas. She sought early completion of the Anakapalle – Anandapuram NH-16 bypass and the Port Connectivity Road from Sheelanagar to Sabbavaram apart from early completion of other pending works in the Visakhapatnam district