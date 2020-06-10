Visakhapatnam

Anakapalle and Atchutapuram new COVID hotspots in Vizag district

Officials making efforts to map the contact list of infected persons

The district has seen a sudden spike in COVID positive cases in the last one week. A total of 83 cases were recorded in the last four days and most of the cases were recorded from the rural parts of the district.

In the last one week, Anakapalle (Urban) and Atchutapuram has become the hot spots in the district.

The jaggery town recorded 17 cases with 14 cases coming from one electronic shop. All the infected were from the family that owned the shop and their employees.

Atchutapuram recorded 12 cases from one single pharmaceutical company. While four of the infected technically are residents of Atchutapuram, eight others hail from various areas in Visakhapatnam city.

The district police are making all out efforts to map the contact list of the infected persons from Anakapalle and Atchutapuram.

“Contact listing play the most important part in containing the spread of COVID and that is why were focussing on it,” said Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee.

In the last week of May, Narsipatnam was the only containment zone in the district, with four cases. But as on date, the district has 19 containment zones and over 50 cases with 38 being active ones. And out of the 50 odd cases, 29 are from Anakapalle and Atchutapuram.

According to Mr. Babujee, the challenge is to control the free movement of people after opening up. “Apart from policing we now need to do more of convincing,” he said.

The only way to keep COVID at bay is to wear masks, improve personal hygiene and maintain social distancing.

“Under the new guidelines of relaxation, following the protocol has become more important,” he said.

Speaking about the steps being taken, he said that the police force is focussing on perimeter containment, contact tracing, home quarantine and closely following up with the returnees both domestic and foreign.

As on date there are about 600 domestic returnees, who have come by various flights, and 800, who have come by trains, in quarantine facilities in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 10:46:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/anakapalle-and-atchutapuram-new-covid-hotspots-in-vizag-district/article31798326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY