An initiative to create win-win situation

Harish Gilai

02 January 2021 00:49 IST

Women In Need helps those in distress

On December 10, Disha Counselling Centre for ‘Women In Need’, one of the flagship programmes launched by the city police as part of ‘Neti Yuvathe-Repati Pourulu’ initiative, started its operations. An elderly person approached WIN and informed them that his young son is a drug addict. Very often he comes home and beats his wife, the senior citizen complained and sought help. The police teams resolved the issue within a short time.

In another case, a girl student from a reputed college had been facing the problem of stalking by an unidentified person since five years, but was unable to approach police due to stigma. However, she had come forward and informed the WIN. The police caught the person and found that he was mentally-ill. Parents of the boy are mulling to admit him to a hospital for mental care.

WIN, which was set up to solve women issues, is helping a number of women and girls, who are unable to approach police due to various reasons.

The murder case of Intermediate girl by a jilter lover at Gajuwaka in November, last year, has sent shock waves not only among the general public but also the police personnel.

After the incident, the police had immediately launched ‘Neti Yuvathe-Repati Pourulu’ to conduct awareness camps in educational institutions right from Class VIII to address such issues, especially for girls. However, again the attempt to murder a girl at One Town has led the police to come up with WIN.

“If we observe cases at Gajuwaka, Vijayawada, One Town, none of these issues were known to police before the incidents occurred. Confidentiality is very important to many in this society. Many do not want to disclose their names. So the WIN was formed, where women can come forward and inform their issues. Their details will be kept completely confidential,” said Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha Women PS) and a member of WIN, Prem Kajal, the motto of WIN is to resolve the grievances received from women like eve teasing, harassment, ragging, stalking, cyber related offences, sexual harassment at work places, domestic violence and others.

The WIN works every Tuesday and Thursday, operates from Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium and includes three officials from police, GVMC and Women & Child Welfare.

“Since December 10, the WIN team received 38 petitions which include various types of women issues. Out of them,19 have been already resolved and 19 are under counselling,” she said.

Ms. Prem Kajal said that during the year 2020, the Disha PS had received 1,594 petitions. Among them 604 petitioners reached compromise and 217 petitions were registered as FIRs. “Among 217 cases, charge-sheets were filed in 70 cases and are pending trial before the court, 147 cases are pending under investigation,” she said.

Ms. Prem Kajal said that efforts are being made in all possible ways to ensure that women reach out to the police without any stigma in case of any issue. In the 23 police stations, 43 Mahila Mitra Coordinators and 294 volunteers are actively bridging the gap between police and women. Disha patrolling was launched in November along Beach Road stretch.