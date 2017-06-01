An enlightening session for engineering aspirants

For scores of engineering aspirants and their anxious parents who gathered at Kalabharathi Auditorium on Wednesday, The Hindu EDGE Eamcet Career Counselling 2017 proved to be the perfect platform to voice doubts about the web counselling process, as well as to get an understanding about the career prospects of various engineering streams.

After an insight talk by the panel of academicians into what each of the popular streams of engineering study entails, the future prospects of each field of study, scope for higher education and job opportunities were discussed.

Stressing on the need to follow one’s area of interest and not to succumb to parental or peer pressure, the experts held a common view that no specific stream outscored over the other in terms of job prospects.

“It was hardwork, an aptitude for the stream of study and enhancing analytical and logical skills apart from a strong foundation in domain knowledge were the key to success,” the experts told the students.

Prospects

Prof. K V L. Raju, Principal of MVGR College of Engineering, spoke on the future prospects of mechanical engineering in the four streams of thermal, design, production and industrial engineering that forms the foundation of this branch.

“Mechanical engineering is a green field that has been always consistent. It is mechanical engineering that forms the base of development of any technology. The current national policy of ‘Make in India’ will further augment the growth of industries and manufacturing units, thereby, increasing the potential of mechanical engineering,” he told the students.

Core branch

Encouraging girls to take up this core branch of engineering, Prof. Raju added that mechanical engineering was no more gender-skewed with many women shining in this field.

Giving an overview of IT and chemical engineering branches, Prof. C.L.V.R.S.V. Prasad, Principal, GMRIT, stressed on the importance of being employable by inculcating inter-disciplinary skills apart from domain expertise. “When it comes to coding, analytical and critical thinking are crucial skills required in the IT industry to come out with sustainable solutions,” he said.

Speaking on the scope of chemical engineering, Prof. Prasad said, “If you are passionate about the subjects and are willing to give your best, you can excel in chemical engineering,” and urged the students to inculcate a habit of self-learning and an ability to think out of the box to stay ahead.

Giving the example of Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, one of Harvard’s most famous dropouts who returned to the Ivy League school to pick up his degree recently, Prof P. Veerabadra Rao, Dean, Gayatri Vidya Parishad, said select a branch which you are passionate about and where you can make an impact on society. He further spoke on the future prospects of civil engineering.

Giving a clear picture of the process of web counselling, B. Demudu, Principal, Government Polytechnic, said web counselling has reduced the time taken for admission process to less than 15 days. Clearing some of the doubts raised by students and parents at the programme, he spoke on the process of certificate verification and the subsequent allotment of seats.

The various prospects of architecture and its scope in the present day scenario were explained lucidly by Prof Krishna Kasi, Associate Professor, GITAM University. At the end, A. Aditya Prasad, Associate Professor, Kalasalingam University, spoke about selecting the right college and looking into various parameters like staff, infrastructure and research facilities while making the choice.

Kalasalingam University in Madurai district was The Hindu’s knowledge partner in the event, while the television partner was TV5 news channel and snacks partner was All That’s Good.