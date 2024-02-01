An air of nostalgia in Visakhapatnam as Godavari Express turns 50

February 01, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The locomotive and first coach of the most popular train between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad — the Godavari Express — were decorated with flowers and balloons. Railway officials, passengers and local enthusiasts cheered as a large cake was cut to celebrate the golden jubilee run of the iconic train at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Thursday evening.

Y.R. Reddy, a former Director of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who was instrumental in organising the celebration, recalled his days as a student of Andhra University in the 1970s, when he would travel to Hyderabad by this train. “Then Collector Jayabharat Reddy had flagged off the train on February 1, 1974,” he recalls.

“In the initial days, the train used to be hauled by a steam locomotive. Later, it got a diesel locomotive, and finally the electric one. It was the first choice of passengers to travel from Vizag to the twin cities, and still remains one,” he says.

“The train has a great safety record and is the most punctual on this route. Notwithstanding the introduction of several trains on this route, Godavari Express continues to be the most preferred train,” says Visakhapatnam Railway Station Director B. Venkata Raju.

“Godavari Express is not just a train but a lifeline for the people between the two major cities in erstwhile undivided A.P. No matter how many trains ply between these two cities, the joy of getting a confirmed berth in this train is unparalleled,” said Daniel Joseph, a local railway enthusiast who participated in the celebrations.

“I held the hand of my grandmother as I boarded this train for the first time as a child. It is a moment of pride for me to flag off the same train after decades,” says A. Aruna Sri, Station Manager of Visakhapatnam.

“I had to travel to Hyderabad for the visa registration of my daughter. My first option was Godavari Express as it reaches on time and we can reach our destination in the twin cities before rush hour begins. I had to go a second time with my wife and daughter for the visa interview and we chose to go on the same train again for sentimental reasons,” says B. Ravindra Kumar, an advocate, whose daughter Krishnasri left for the USA a few weeks ago to pursue her Master’s.