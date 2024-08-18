ADVERTISEMENT

AMTZ’s India-Africa Medtech Consortium concludes in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 18, 2024 11:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu encourages participants to leverage AMTZ’s ecosystem for impactful projects

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone’s (AMTZ) three-day India-Africa MedTech Consortium concluded here on Saturday. The summit was conceptualised and moderated by Jitendra Sharma, MD & Founder CEO of AMTZ, aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery through innovative medical technology.

The consortium, which brought together Ministers and high-level delegates from over 13 countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Zanzibar, Benin, Somaliland, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Ethiopia, South Africa, Uganda and Senegal, served as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration and developing projects to improve health outcomes across Africa. The primary focus of the consortium was to devise actionable strategies for advancing healthcare through AMTZ’s technological expertise and resources.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu encouraged participants to leverage AMTZ’s ecosystem for impactful projects. He outlined a visionary approach to healthcare collaboration, introducing the concept of ‘P4’ — Public, Private, People Partnership, aimed at harnessing the collective power of all sectors of society to drive significant progress in healthcare, according to a statement issued by AMTZ. The event set the stage for ongoing collaboration to ensure that advanced medical technologies and solutions reach those in neede, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US