AMTZ’s India-Africa Medtech Consortium concludes in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone’s (AMTZ) three-day India-Africa MedTech Consortium concluded here on Saturday. The summit was conceptualised and moderated by Jitendra Sharma, MD & Founder CEO of AMTZ, aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery through innovative medical technology.

The consortium, which brought together Ministers and high-level delegates from over 13 countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Zanzibar, Benin, Somaliland, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Ethiopia, South Africa, Uganda and Senegal, served as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration and developing projects to improve health outcomes across Africa. The primary focus of the consortium was to devise actionable strategies for advancing healthcare through AMTZ’s technological expertise and resources.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu encouraged participants to leverage AMTZ’s ecosystem for impactful projects. He outlined a visionary approach to healthcare collaboration, introducing the concept of ‘P4’ — Public, Private, People Partnership, aimed at harnessing the collective power of all sectors of society to drive significant progress in healthcare, according to a statement issued by AMTZ. The event set the stage for ongoing collaboration to ensure that advanced medical technologies and solutions reach those in neede, the release added.