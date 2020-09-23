Visakhapatnam

AMTZ to have common facility centre

Referring to a question by YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in Parliament on Wednesday, on whether the Union government has given final approval for the setting up of common facility centre under “Assistance to Bulk Drug Industry for Common Facility Centre” scheme to medical device industry in AP, the Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, said that it has been approved for Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) at Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Gowda also said that an amount of ₹7.49 crore has been released to AMTZ as first instalment (30% of total) of the Central assistance.

