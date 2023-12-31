Amrit Bharat Express gets grand welcome in Waltair Division

December 31, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATAM

A number of enthusiastic people, students and people’s representatives gave a grand welcome given to the newly introduced Amrit Bharat Express at Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam railway stations in Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday.

An air of festivity prevailed at these railway stations as the officials organised various programmes to welcome the train on its maiden run. Cultural programs, various competitions and a joy ride for schoolchildren were organised.

At Srikakulam, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam, Member of Parliament K. Ramamohan Naidu, BJU district president B. Umamaheswar Rao, ADRM Infra Sudhir Kumar Gupta, representatives of various political parties and trade unions gathered to see the train.

At Vizianagaram, MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma, BJP leader Reddy Pavani, Chief Engineer (Construction) K. Dhanunjaya Rao, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, representatives of various political parties, unions and students gave a rousing reception to the Amrit Bharat Express. A variety of cultural programmes were organised at the venue.

At Visakhapatnam railway station, a large number of students, rail enthusiasts, officers and staff gathered to celebrate the maiden arrival of the train. Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MP and ZRUCC member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, noted physician Kutikuppala Surya Rao, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, representatives of various political parties, officers and staff welcomed the train.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM explained the modern facilities available in the train and said that the state-of-the-art ‘push-pull’ train was the first of its kind in India. He emphasised that the train was equipped with the latest technology and modern comforts for the middle-class people of the country. The train has been given 14 stoppages in Andhra Pradesh. The DRM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for introducing the modern train on this route.