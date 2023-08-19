HamberMenu
AMNS to provide solar power equipment to ‘Ghosha Hospital’ in Visakhapatnam

August 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Ltd., Vizag Asset, met District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and handed over a letter of consent to him to provide solar power equipment to the Government Victoria Hospital (GVH), popularly known as Ghosha Hospital, in the city.

AMNS Vizag Asset Executive Director M. Ravindranath and Head HR and Admin D.S. Varma handed over the letter to provide solar power equipment worth ₹30 lakh, under the CSR initiative of AMNS Vizag Asset.

AMNS India Ltd has already signed an MoU with King George Hospital on June 27, 2023, for installation of solar panels worth ₹50 lakh, on the roof of the CSR Block of KGH, in presence of Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and the District Collector on June 27. The installation of solar panels at KGH would be completed by September, this year, according to a statement issued by AMNS India.

